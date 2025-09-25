Highlights and Headlines: This Week in Sports News

A former UNC provost has filed a lawsuit claiming the university violated state laws regarding Bill Belichick's hiring as head coach, citing illicit closed-session policy debates.

In the world of baseball, Cal Raleigh's two home runs secured the Mariners' first AL West title since 2001, showcasing a remarkable season performance.

Meanwhile, in soccer, Lionel Messi continues to excel by securing Inter Miami's spot in the MLS playoffs, scoring twice to lead his team to victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)