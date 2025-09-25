England Set for Historic Women's Rugby World Cup Showdown Against Canada
England coach John Mitchell has announced an unchanged lineup for the Women's Rugby World Cup final against Canada. The team features star players Megan Jones, Jess Breach, and captain Zoe Aldcroft. The match, set to take place at a sold-out Twickenham, will see England aiming for their third title.
England's national women's rugby team, under the guidance of coach John Mitchell, is set to face off against Canada in a highly anticipated World Cup final at Twickenham Stadium. The team remains unchanged, with key players Megan Jones and Jess Breach set to take the field.
In a display of continuity and strategy, Ellie Kildunne continues her role as fullback following her standout semi-final performance, while the experienced Zoe Aldcroft will lead the team as captain from the blindside flanker position. The match is expected to be a thrilling contest against a strong Canadian side aiming for their first win.
Both teams have showcased exceptional skill throughout the tournament, with England on a record 32-game winning streak. The anticipated match is set to be a milestone event for women's rugby, drawing a capacity crowd of 82,000 at Twickenham. Aiming for their third World Cup title, England is set to make history against the resilient Canadian team.
ALSO READ
Canada Strengthens Trade Ties in Asia: New Horizons in Indonesia
Hikvision's Legal Battle Over Canada's National Security Claims
Constructive Trade Discussions: Canada and China's Path to Reconciliation
Canada Commits Millions to Stabilize Haiti Amid Crisis
Constructive Trade Relations: Canada and China's Path to Resolution