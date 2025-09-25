India Names Squad for West Indies Tests: Agarkar Highlights Player Fitness

Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar has stressed the importance of consistent game time for players like Ishan Kishan and Mohammed Shami, noting that performance is key for regular selection. Agarkar commented on Kishan's presence in the Irani Trophy squad, acknowledging his potential but advocating for more playtime to ensure readiness.

On Mohammed Shami, Agarkar admitted the lack of recent match practice, mentioning his minimal appearances in domestic cricket over recent years. Agarkar stated the significance of match readiness for the seasoned pacer, who has had limited outings, including just one each for Bengal and in the Duleep Trophy.

On Thursday, India's selection committee, led by Agarkar, announced a robust 15-member squad for the home Test series against the West Indies starting October 2 in Ahmedabad. Despite the rigorous Asia Cup schedule, key players like Shubman Gill are included to maintain a strong World Test Championship campaign.

The Test series will see India face the West Indies in two matches. Ravindra Jadeja has been appointed vice-captain. The selection reflects India's strategic resolve to keep a competitive edge, involving players like Prasidh Krishna, who has been retained following a head injury scare.

Rishabh Pant remains out as he recovers from a foot injury, and Karun Nair was not selected. The Indian team's squad for the matches consists of notable players including Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Jasprit Bumrah, among others.

Alongside the main squad, the Rest of India team for the Irani Cup was also revealed, led by Rajat Patidar. They include talents like Ishan Kishan, aiming to showcase their skills and gain regular selection by demonstrating noticeable performances in upcoming fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)