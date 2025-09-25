Ultimate Clash: Brisbane Lions vs. Geelong Cats in AFL Grand Final

The Brisbane Lions, set to defend their title, will clash with the Geelong Cats in Saturday's highly anticipated AFL Grand Final, with both teams eyeing their fifth championship in a span of 25 years at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Brisbane equaled Geelong's count of four titles after last year's commanding triumph over Sydney and now aims for consecutive victories, reminiscent of their early 2000s 'three-peat' era. With a revitalization under coach Chris Fagan, the Lions have re-emerged as major contenders following a decade-long drought.

Conversely, Geelong has maintained a stable record of success, rarely experiencing down seasons. With seasoned players like captain Patrick Dangerfield poised to lead, the Cats aim to add another title under coach Chris Scott's longstanding tenure. The grand stage awaits a thrilling showdown this weekend.