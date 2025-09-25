Left Menu

India Gears Up for Victory at 3rd Asian Youth Games 2025

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has unveiled a 23-member squad for the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Bahrain. Selected based on the U-17 National Championship, the team aims to build on past successes, enhance skills during the NS NIS Patiala camp, and challenge leading boxing nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 16:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has announced a 23-member squad for the 3rd Asian Youth Games 2025, scheduled in Bahrain. The athletes are currently participating in a rigorous training camp at NS NIS Patiala, which will conclude on October 20. This intensive preparation follows the selection process at the 6th U-17 Junior Boys and Girls National Boxing Championship 2025, where outstanding performers earned places in the team.

India's young boxing talents recently showcased their prowess at the Asian U-17 Championships in July 2025, securing an impressive tally of 43 medals and finishing second overall. This remarkable feat underscores India's growing influence in youth boxing, positioning the nation as a formidable competitor against traditional powerhouses.

BFI President Ajay Singh expressed confidence in the squad, highlighting their potential to compete against Asia's finest. Singh emphasized the significance of the training camp in maintaining momentum and preparing athletes to excel at the Games. The team includes gold medallists such as Dhruv Kharb and Khushi Chand, guided by experienced coaches to convert their training into podium finishes.

Latest News

