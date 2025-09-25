Left Menu

High Stakes in Madrid: Atletico's Must-Win Derby Against Real

Atletico Madrid faces a crucial match against Real Madrid, marking an important derby just six weeks into La Liga. With Atletico off to a poor start and injuries compounding issues, the stakes are high. Real Madrid leads the league with wins powered by Kylian Mbappe's impressive performance.

In La Liga's early stages, Atletico Madrid confronts a pivotal derby against Real Madrid, which appears critical to their season. The match occurs merely six weeks into the league, and Atletico struggles with form and injury issues.

Despite summer investments in new players like Álex Baena and Johnny Cardoso, neither made the anticipated impact due to injuries. Consequently, Atletico now places its hopes on Argentina's Julián Álvarez.

Meanwhile, Real, under Xabi Alonso, enjoys an unblemished record, with Kylian Mbappé leading the goal tally. As tensions rise, Atletico must navigate this challenging encounter without key players like Thiago Almada and José María Giménez.

