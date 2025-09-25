Left Menu

Alcaraz Triumphs Despite Injury Scare at Japan Open

Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the Japan Open's second round, overcoming an injury scare against Sebastian Baez with a straight-sets victory. Despite an ankle issue early in the match, Alcaraz regrouped and completed a 6-4, 6-2 win. The world number one remains optimistic about playing the next round.

Updated: 25-09-2025 19:28 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Japan

Carlos Alcaraz successfully navigated an early injury scare to secure his place in the second round of the Japan Open, defeating Sebastian Baez with a confident 6-4, 6-2 victory on Thursday. An unsettling moment occurred just 20 minutes into the contest when Alcaraz required assistance for an apparent left ankle injury, temporarily silencing the crowd. However, the top-ranked Spaniard returned to form, methodically dismantling Baez to advance, according to Olympics.com.

Speaking after the match, Alcaraz reflected on his performance: 'I played a great level of tennis besides what happened at the beginning. I'm happy to get the win and to have played through to the end.' The turning point came during the first set's fifth game, with scores tied at 2-2, when Alcaraz, charging from the baseline, slipped and fell hard. Spectators watched in suspense as he clutched his ankle. After receiving proper treatment, Alcaraz broke Baez's serve and took control, particularly benefiting from a 20-minute rain delay to recover further.

Despite winning comfortably, Alcaraz expressed initial concern over his condition: 'At first, I was seriously worried, especially while running for a key drop shot he made,' he recalled. However, as the match progressed, he noted that his ankle stabilized. 'I feel the same now as I did on the court, which is a great sign,' he added. Looking ahead to his next match against Belgium's Zizou Bergs, Alcaraz remains cautious but hopeful regarding his fitness, saying, 'I will do whatever it takes to be ready for the next round,' he concluded. (ANI)

