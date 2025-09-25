Left Menu

Cricket's Political Pitch: The ICC's Warning to Suryakumar Yadav

Indian cricket captain Suryakumar Yadav was advised by ICC match referee Richie Richardson to avoid political comments following a complaint by PCB. The complaint was about Yadav dedicating a victory to the Indian armed forces. Meanwhile, complaints against Pakistan's Farhan and Rauf for provocative gestures will also be addressed.

Updated: 25-09-2025 21:12 IST
Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav faced a cautionary session with ICC match referee Richie Richardson, following a complaint by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The issue stems from Yadav dedicating a cricket victory to the Indian armed forces, which the ICC deemed political in nature, considering the cricketing arena should remain apolitical.

Further tensions rise as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has lodged a complaint against Pakistan players Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf. The reported issue involves provocative gestures during an Asia Cup match, which allegedly mocked an Indian military action and involved sledging against Indian players.

The cricket scene has been further inflamed by a cryptic video posted by Mohsin Naqvi, Pakistan's Cricket Board chairman, showcasing Ronaldo in an aircraft crashing gesture similar to Rauf's on-field antics. The ICC's response to these escalating tensions could set a significant precedent in maintaining sportsmanship and neutrality in international cricket.

