India Hosts World Para Athletics 2025: A Sporting Spectacle for Inclusion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's evolving role as a sporting and inclusive nation as it hosts the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships. The opening ceremony at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium sets the stage for a global event that welcomes 2,200 participants from 100 countries, underscoring India's growing influence in the sporting world.

In his remarks, PM Modi acknowledged the contribution of para athletes, who have elevated India's stature as a rising sports hub. This marks the first time India hosts this prestigious event, following Qatar, the UAE, and Japan. Organized by the Paralympics Committee of India, the championship is celebrated as a milestone in India's sporting journey.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya declared the event open, highlighting its importance for India's sporting future. The newly-laid Mondo track at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, previously used at the Paris Paralympics, is a symbol of India's growing sports infrastructure. The WPAC serves as a precursor to India's ambitions for hosting the Commonwealth Games 2030 and possibly the Olympics in 2036.

