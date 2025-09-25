Left Menu

India Welcomes the World: A Historic Inauguration of Para Athletics Championships

India hosted a vibrant opening ceremony for the largest World Para Athletics Championships, with 2,200 athletes from 104 countries. Sports Minister Mandaviya opened the event, celebrating India's role in promoting inclusive sports. The championships feature India's largest para contingent and aim to redefine resilience in athletics.

India ushered in the 12th edition of the World Para Athletics Championships with a spectacular opening ceremony, marking it as the largest such event in history. Attended by dignitaries including Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the ceremony celebrated Indian culture and placed a spotlight on the nation's sporting ambitions.

Over the next nine days, around 2,200 para athletes from 104 countries will compete in 186 medal events, showcasing their prowess in newly renovated facilities. As the first Asian nation to host this event, India takes pride in its role of championing inclusivity and fostering a love for sports among its population.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the resilience and determination of para athletes, underlining their inspirational impact on global sporting communities. The championships promise world-class performances, with notable participants like Germany's Markus Rehm and India's Sumit Antil aiming to set new records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

