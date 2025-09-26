Exciting Ryder Cup Clash: USA vs. Europe at Bethpage Black

Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas will spearhead the Americans' quest to reclaim the Ryder Cup against Europe's Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, as team captains revealed on Thursday. The foursomes match is scheduled for Friday morning at the Bethpage Black golf course, enhanced with tight security due to President Donald Trump's expected presence.

DeChambeau, a two-time U.S. Open champion, is renowned for energizing crowds and thus was a strategic choice to start. Alongside Thomas, a two-time PGA Championship victor, they aim to inject enthusiasm into the team. U.S. captain Keegan Bradley expressed confidence in their ability to lead Team USA.

Europe, although historically successful with 10 wins in the past 14 Ryder Cups since 1995, arrives as underdogs. However, Captain Luke Donald emphasizes their experience and readiness, aiming to defy tradition by winning on American soil again. The event holds a track record favoring home teams, adding pressure on the visiting side.