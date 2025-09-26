Left Menu

Exciting Ryder Cup Clash: USA vs. Europe at Bethpage Black

Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas are set to lead Team USA in the Ryder Cup opening match against Europe's Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton. The competition, hosted at Bethpage Black, sees heightened security with President Trump attending. Europe vies to retain dominance, though USA holds past advantages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 02:59 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 02:59 IST
Exciting Ryder Cup Clash: USA vs. Europe at Bethpage Black
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas will spearhead the Americans' quest to reclaim the Ryder Cup against Europe's Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, as team captains revealed on Thursday. The foursomes match is scheduled for Friday morning at the Bethpage Black golf course, enhanced with tight security due to President Donald Trump's expected presence.

DeChambeau, a two-time U.S. Open champion, is renowned for energizing crowds and thus was a strategic choice to start. Alongside Thomas, a two-time PGA Championship victor, they aim to inject enthusiasm into the team. U.S. captain Keegan Bradley expressed confidence in their ability to lead Team USA.

Europe, although historically successful with 10 wins in the past 14 Ryder Cups since 1995, arrives as underdogs. However, Captain Luke Donald emphasizes their experience and readiness, aiming to defy tradition by winning on American soil again. The event holds a track record favoring home teams, adding pressure on the visiting side.

TRENDING

1
UN Security Council Faces High-Stakes Vote on Iran Sanctions

UN Security Council Faces High-Stakes Vote on Iran Sanctions

 Global
2
Trump Blocks Israeli Annexation of West Bank Amid International Tension

Trump Blocks Israeli Annexation of West Bank Amid International Tension

 Global
3
Trump's TikTok Sale: A $14 Billion Deal in the Making

Trump's TikTok Sale: A $14 Billion Deal in the Making

 Global
4
Justice Department Targets Open Society Foundations Amid Political Tensions

Justice Department Targets Open Society Foundations Amid Political Tensions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025