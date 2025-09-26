Tragic Loss: Former Arsenal Academy Player Billy Vigar Passes Away

Billy Vigar, a 21-year-old forward for Chichester City and former Arsenal academy player, tragically died after sustaining a significant brain injury in an Isthmian League match at Wingate & Finchley. The injury led to Vigar being placed in an induced coma and undergoing surgery.

Despite medical efforts to aid in his recovery, Vigar passed away early Thursday morning. Arsenal expressed their deepest condolences to his family and friends, highlighting his exceptional skills and determination.

In light of the tragedy, Chichester City postponed their upcoming match against Lewes, honoring the memory of their talented and dedicated player.

(With inputs from agencies.)