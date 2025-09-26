Gary Stead's Next Chapter: High-Performance Vision for New Zealand Cricket

Former New Zealand Cricket coach Gary Stead has embarked on a new journey, assuming a high-performance role with the organization three months after concluding his successful seven-year coaching tenure with the Black Caps.

In his new role, Stead, who played a pivotal role in guiding New Zealand to victory in the inaugural World Test Championship in 2021, will focus on player and coach development within the high-performance programme.

Emphasizing his deep connection to New Zealand cricket, Stead stated, "To keep contributing to the game I love is truly special. Sharing my skills and experiences to help the Black Caps and White Ferns succeed globally is incredibly fulfilling."

(With inputs from agencies.)