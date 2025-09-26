Left Menu

Gary Stead's Next Chapter: High-Performance Vision for New Zealand Cricket

Gary Stead accepts a high-performance role at New Zealand Cricket, focusing on player and coach development after a remarkable seven-year tenure as Black Caps coach. Stead, instrumental in winning the inaugural World Test Championship, will contribute to the cricketing framework three days weekly.

Former New Zealand Cricket coach Gary Stead has embarked on a new journey, assuming a high-performance role with the organization three months after concluding his successful seven-year coaching tenure with the Black Caps.

In his new role, Stead, who played a pivotal role in guiding New Zealand to victory in the inaugural World Test Championship in 2021, will focus on player and coach development within the high-performance programme.

Emphasizing his deep connection to New Zealand cricket, Stead stated, "To keep contributing to the game I love is truly special. Sharing my skills and experiences to help the Black Caps and White Ferns succeed globally is incredibly fulfilling."

(With inputs from agencies.)

