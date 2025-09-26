JLN Stadium Unveils World-Class Facilities Ahead of Para Athletics Championships

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium unveiled its latest fitness and warm-up center alongside a newly constructed nine-lane Mondo track on Friday, signifying a pivotal advancement in India's sports infrastructure. Vishnu Kant Tiwari, Secretary of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), hailed the project's completion as a momentous occasion for the organization.

"It is a matter of pride for the Sports Authority of India that we have completed the target which was given to us," Tiwari remarked confidently. He expressed optimism towards India's sporting prospects, suggesting that the new facilities would lead to a surge in medal achievements for the nation.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, conducted an in-depth tour of the stadium on Tuesday, inspecting key areas including the newly installed warm-up track and the main Mondo track. These facilities, inaugurated on August 29, 2025, are poised to host para-athletes worldwide. With 73 Indian para-athletes participating, these upgrades are set to propel India's mark on the global sports map.

India is gearing up for its largest para-sporting event, the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, scheduled at JLN Stadium from September 27 to October 5. The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) has equipped the stadium with world-class amenities, including a para-friendly gym and long jump pits, making it a premier venue for the event.

A record number of 73 Indian competitors, spearheaded by Paralympic champion Sumit Antil, aim to expand on India's 29-medal triumph at Paris 2024. The upgraded facilities are expected to provide essential support and training conducive to their success. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)