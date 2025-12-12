Left Menu

Indiana Senate Stands Ground Against Partisan Map

The Indiana Senate voted against a Republican-favored congressional map, challenging President Trump's efforts to solidify party control in the U.S. House. Despite significant pressure from the White House, over half of Republican senators joined Democrats in opposing the bill, marking a rare internal party rebuke.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 03:13 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 03:13 IST
Indiana Senate Stands Ground Against Partisan Map

The Indiana Senate decisively rejected a proposed congressional map on Thursday, a move aimed at fortifying Republican dominance in the upcoming U.S. House elections. This decision delivers a setback to President Donald Trump, who has been aggressively advocating for maps that would benefit his party.

In a surprising political development, the vote displayed an uncommon defiance within Trump's party. Although he has largely maintained stringent control over the Republican ranks during his presidency, this instance saw more than half of the Republican senators aligning with Democrats to oppose the bill.

This result highlighted resistance against the months-long campaign by the White House to sway senators to support the map, underscoring ideological division within the party ranks at a critical juncture ahead of the midterms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025