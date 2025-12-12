Indiana Senate Stands Ground Against Partisan Map

The Indiana Senate decisively rejected a proposed congressional map on Thursday, a move aimed at fortifying Republican dominance in the upcoming U.S. House elections. This decision delivers a setback to President Donald Trump, who has been aggressively advocating for maps that would benefit his party.

In a surprising political development, the vote displayed an uncommon defiance within Trump's party. Although he has largely maintained stringent control over the Republican ranks during his presidency, this instance saw more than half of the Republican senators aligning with Democrats to oppose the bill.

This result highlighted resistance against the months-long campaign by the White House to sway senators to support the map, underscoring ideological division within the party ranks at a critical juncture ahead of the midterms.

(With inputs from agencies.)