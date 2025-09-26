Pathway to Excellence: BFI Cup Boosts Indian Boxing

The inaugural BFI Cup in Chennai is poised to pave the way for emerging boxers aspiring to join the national camp, a key milestone in nurturing India's boxing talent.

The competition will feature 10 categories for both male and female participants, granting gold and silver medallists direct access to the elite national camp, according to the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

'Indian boxing is undoubtedly on the rise,' declared BFI President Ajay Singh, emphasizing the organization's commitment to an athlete-centric approach that is already delivering promising results.

The BFI Cup serves as a vital step in this ongoing journey, allowing young boxers to showcase their prowess and make a national mark.

Additionally, the tournament will enable seasoned boxers to assess their preparedness and aid BFI in identifying new talents.

Eligible participants include those who competed in previous elite national championships, along with medallists from numerous prestigious events like the Asian U-22 Championships and National Games.

This initiative underscores BFI's dedication to expanding opportunities for boxers from diverse backgrounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)