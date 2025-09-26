Left Menu

Aishwarya Pissay: Blazing a New Trail in Motorsports

Aishwarya Pissay makes history as the first Asian woman to compete in the FIM Cross Country Rallies World Championship, setting her sights on the Dakar Rally 2026. Supported by TVS Racing, she's inspiring women in motorsports to pursue their dreams with courage and determination.

26-09-2025
Aishwarya Pissay. (Photo/TVS Racing) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aishwarya Pissay, a name synonymous with breaking boundaries in motorsports, has etched her name in history as the first Asian woman to participate in the FIM Cross Country Rallies World Championship. Competing in the BP Ultimate Rally-Raid Portugal 2025, this milestone on September 28, 2025, is a stepping stone towards her ultimate dream: the Dakar Rally 2026.

With the grueling 2,000 km rally through Portugal and Spain behind her, Aishwarya's journey is far from over. Her participation in this championship marks not only a significant advancement in her career but also the start of preparations for her next challenge, the Rally of Morocco—the crucial qualifier for Dakar.

Since its inception in 1982, TVS Racing has been instrumental in nurturing racing talent. As she navigates the rough terrains of international rallies, Aishwarya exemplifies the brand's commitment to empowering women and setting new benchmarks in the field. Her achievements reflect a broader vision to inspire young female racers worldwide to break barriers and aim for the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

