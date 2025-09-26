Left Menu

World Para Athletics Championships: A Historic Gathering of Spirit and Strength

The World Para Athletics Championships, the largest in history, will see over 2200 athletes from 104 countries compete in New Delhi. India hosts with top-class facilities, aiming for a top-five finish. Notable athletes include Markus Rehm and local champion Sumit Antil competing on an advanced Mondo track.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 15:23 IST
World Para Athletics Championships: A Historic Gathering of Spirit and Strength
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 12th World Para Athletics Championships is set to become the biggest in history, drawing 2200 athletes from 104 countries to New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. As one of the most significant events in para sports, it promises thrilling performances from some of the world's finest para athletes.

With the competition spanning nine days, India is contributing some 74 athletes, aiming for a top-five finish in the medal tally. The illustrious list of competitors includes top para athletes like 'Blade Jumper' Markus Rehm of Germany and India's proud champions, Sumit Antil and Praveen Kumar.

The event will unfold on an advanced Mondo track praised for its exceptional quality, which is dedicated to enhancing athlete performance and minimizing the risk of injury. The global audience will witness these athletes' unprecedented display of strength, skill, and determination.

TRENDING

1
Siemens Healthineers: Transforming Indian Healthcare with Advanced Imaging

Siemens Healthineers: Transforming Indian Healthcare with Advanced Imaging

 India
2
Supreme Court Upholds CBI's Approach in TTD Laddu Adulteration Probe

Supreme Court Upholds CBI's Approach in TTD Laddu Adulteration Probe

 India
3
His statement factually incorrect, entirely baseless: MEA on NATO chief Rutte's claims that PM Modi asked for Ukraine plan from Putin.

His statement factually incorrect, entirely baseless: MEA on NATO chief Rutt...

 India
4
ESIC Sees Surge in New Employee Enrollments in July 2025

ESIC Sees Surge in New Employee Enrollments in July 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025