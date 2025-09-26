World Para Athletics Championships: A Historic Gathering of Spirit and Strength

The 12th World Para Athletics Championships is set to become the biggest in history, drawing 2200 athletes from 104 countries to New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. As one of the most significant events in para sports, it promises thrilling performances from some of the world's finest para athletes.

With the competition spanning nine days, India is contributing some 74 athletes, aiming for a top-five finish in the medal tally. The illustrious list of competitors includes top para athletes like 'Blade Jumper' Markus Rehm of Germany and India's proud champions, Sumit Antil and Praveen Kumar.

The event will unfold on an advanced Mondo track praised for its exceptional quality, which is dedicated to enhancing athlete performance and minimizing the risk of injury. The global audience will witness these athletes' unprecedented display of strength, skill, and determination.