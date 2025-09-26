Heartbreak for Indian Juniors in Thrilling Hockey Opener Against Australia

The Indian junior women's hockey team faced a narrow defeat in their opening match of the Australia Tour, losing 2-3 to the Australian U-21 side at Canberra's National Hockey Centre on Friday. Indian players Lalthantluangi and Sonam scored critical goals in the comeback effort, but Australia edged ahead with goals from Bianca Zurrer, Evie Sransby, and Sammy Love.

The first half remained deadlocked, showcasing a tightly contested match where neither side could break through. Australia's breakthrough came in the 36th minute, courtesy of a Penalty Corner goal by Bianca Zurrer. They extended their lead further through another Penalty Corner by Evie Sransby in the 45th minute.

India struck back in the final quarter, leveling the score with Lalthantluangi netting a Penalty Corner in the 47th and Sonam scoring a Field Goal in the 54th minute. However, with just over a minute left, Australia secured victory with a Penalty Corner goal from Sammy Love. The series extends until October 2, with additional matches against the Canberra Chill side lined up.

