Heartbreak for Indian Juniors in Thrilling Hockey Opener Against Australia

The Indian junior women's hockey team narrowly lost 2-3 to Australia in their tour opener in Canberra, despite a resilient fightback with goals from Lalthantluangi and Sonam. The match saw India equalizing twice before an Australian penalty corner sealed their fate. The tour includes five matches until October 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:49 IST
India junior women's hockey team (Photo: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Indian junior women's hockey team faced a narrow defeat in their opening match of the Australia Tour, losing 2-3 to the Australian U-21 side at Canberra's National Hockey Centre on Friday. Indian players Lalthantluangi and Sonam scored critical goals in the comeback effort, but Australia edged ahead with goals from Bianca Zurrer, Evie Sransby, and Sammy Love.

The first half remained deadlocked, showcasing a tightly contested match where neither side could break through. Australia's breakthrough came in the 36th minute, courtesy of a Penalty Corner goal by Bianca Zurrer. They extended their lead further through another Penalty Corner by Evie Sransby in the 45th minute.

India struck back in the final quarter, leveling the score with Lalthantluangi netting a Penalty Corner in the 47th and Sonam scoring a Field Goal in the 54th minute. However, with just over a minute left, Australia secured victory with a Penalty Corner goal from Sammy Love. The series extends until October 2, with additional matches against the Canberra Chill side lined up.

(With inputs from agencies.)

