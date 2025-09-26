Left Menu

Suryakumar Yadav Downplays India's Fielding Flaws Amidst Asia Cup Challenges

Amidst the Asia Cup, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav defends the team's poor catching as 'part of the game.' India struggled with fielding throughout their Super Fours games, dropping key catches. Despite criticism, Yadav remains confident and blames 'ring of fire' lighting for distractions.

Updated: 26-09-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 21:03 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Amid the intense competition of the Asia Cup, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav has addressed his team's faltering catching performance, dismissing it as a mere 'part of the game'. India's fielding frailties became glaringly apparent during their Super Fours encounters, particularly under the floodlights in Dubai.

The team's lapses were highlighted during the pivotal victory over arch-rival Pakistan where four catches were dropped. The struggle continued against Bangladesh, with Indian fielders compounding their woes by handing Bangladesh's Saif Hassan four lifelines before finally dismissing him.

Addressing the issue, Yadav expressed confidence in his team's abilities, despite India posting the second-lowest catch efficiency rate in the tournament. Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy underscored the importance of capitalizing on opportunities, although he noted distractions posed by the stadium's 'ring of fire' lighting during a press conference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

