India-Pakistan Hockey Rivalry: A Story of Changing Fortunes

In a candid statement, Indian hockey star Hardik Singh declared the traditional India-Pakistan hockey rivalry no longer competitive. He believes the once formidable clash has lost its edge due to Pakistan's drastic decline in the sport.

Historically, Pakistan was a dominant hockey powerhouse with four Olympic golds. Meanwhile, India, with eight Olympic victories, has seen a resurgence, capturing back-to-back Olympic medals.

Hardik asserts that Pakistan's struggles stem from inadequate support from their national federation, affecting athlete facilities. India, meanwhile, continues to advance, recently qualifying for the World Cup. As the sports landscape evolves, the rivalry that once electrified hockey enthusiasts now seems less pronounced.

(With inputs from agencies.)