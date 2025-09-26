Left Menu

India-Pakistan Hockey Rivalry: A Story of Changing Fortunes

Star Indian hockey mid-fielder Hardik Singh claims that the traditional India-Pakistan rivalry in hockey is no longer competitive. Once a formidable force, Pakistan's hockey team has declined due to inadequate support, while India's team has thrived. Hardik attributes this shift to Pakistan's weak national federation and lack of facilities.

  • India

In a candid statement, Indian hockey star Hardik Singh declared the traditional India-Pakistan hockey rivalry no longer competitive. He believes the once formidable clash has lost its edge due to Pakistan's drastic decline in the sport.

Historically, Pakistan was a dominant hockey powerhouse with four Olympic golds. Meanwhile, India, with eight Olympic victories, has seen a resurgence, capturing back-to-back Olympic medals.

Hardik asserts that Pakistan's struggles stem from inadequate support from their national federation, affecting athlete facilities. India, meanwhile, continues to advance, recently qualifying for the World Cup. As the sports landscape evolves, the rivalry that once electrified hockey enthusiasts now seems less pronounced.

