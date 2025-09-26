Europe Dominates Opening Day of Ryder Cup Amidst Presidential Visit

Europe delivered an impressive performance on the opening day of the Ryder Cup, taking a decisive 3-1 lead against the United States during the morning foursomes at Bethpage Black. The event was unexpectedly marked by the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump, adding a political flair to the sporting contest.

The European victory was anchored by standout performances from Jon Rahm and Tyrell Hatton as well as Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, who earned decisive victories despite the formidable opposition of celebrated U.S. players like Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas.

While Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay managed to salvage a point for the U.S. team, the American contingent faces a daunting task. Historical data from the Elias Sports Bureau suggests that teams with three points in the first session have a strong record of ultimate success. Saturday's play will mirror Friday's, leading up to the singles matches on the final day.

