Tragic Loss Spurs Safety Review in National League

The tragic death of former Arsenal academy player Billy Vigar has prompted the Football Association (FA) to initiate a comprehensive review of pitch safety in the National League system. Vigar, 21, died from a significant brain injury after hitting his head on a concrete barrier during a game for seventh-tier team Chichester City.

The incident occurred on Saturday during an Isthmian League Premier Division match. The FA will collaborate with leagues, clubs, and stakeholders to assess the safety of perimeter walls and boundaries across pitches in the system, aiming to mitigate potential risks and introduce additional safety measures.

To honor Vigar, tributes will be paid during the FA Cup and National League matches this weekend. The National League system ranks below the Football League and includes the Isthmian League at levels seven and eight of England's soccer structure.

