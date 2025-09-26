Left Menu

A Global Stage for Martial Excellence: Junior Asian Pencak Silat Championship 2025

The third Junior Asian Pencak Silat Championship 2025, held in Jammu and Kashmir, features athletes from 11 countries, promoting sportsmanship and cultural exchange. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah opened the event, highlighting the sport's growth and inclusive nature among boys and girls across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inaugurated the third Junior Asian Pencak Silat Championship 2025 on Friday, an event featuring athletes from 11 countries. The championship, concluding on September 30, celebrates sportsmanship and cultural exchange.

In his address at the Sher-i-Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex, Abdullah expressed his initial introduction to the martial art of pencak silat. Notably, the sport has seen significant progress in Jammu and Kashmir over the past decade.

He emphasized the sport's inclusive nature, applauding its popularity among boys and girls. Abdullah warmly welcomed the international athletes and delegations, encouraging them to cherish their memories of the event and the region.

