A Global Stage for Martial Excellence: Junior Asian Pencak Silat Championship 2025

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inaugurated the third Junior Asian Pencak Silat Championship 2025 on Friday, an event featuring athletes from 11 countries. The championship, concluding on September 30, celebrates sportsmanship and cultural exchange.

In his address at the Sher-i-Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex, Abdullah expressed his initial introduction to the martial art of pencak silat. Notably, the sport has seen significant progress in Jammu and Kashmir over the past decade.

He emphasized the sport's inclusive nature, applauding its popularity among boys and girls. Abdullah warmly welcomed the international athletes and delegations, encouraging them to cherish their memories of the event and the region.