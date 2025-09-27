Sri Lanka vs. India Thrilling T20 Face-off

Sri Lanka's spirited clash against India in the T20 match concluded in a thrilling super over, showcasing exceptional performances from both sides.

Despite an impressive start by Sri Lankan batsman Pathum Nissanka, who scored 107, the team fell to India's adept bowling attack led by Arshdeep Singh.

The match intensified in the super over where India's strategic play ensured a narrow victory, demonstrating their prowess under pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)