Thrilling Finish: India Clinches Victory Over Sri Lanka in Super Over Drama

Defending champions India kept their unbeaten streak in the Asia Cup intact with a thrilling Super Over victory against Sri Lanka on Friday. Even though the match held no stakes with Sri Lanka already eliminated and India securing a final spot against Pakistan, it delivered the most exhilarating contest of the tournament.

Sri Lanka matched India's score of 202-5, thanks to Pathum Nissanka's blazing century, the first individual hundred of this year's event. However, during the Super Over, Sri Lanka faltered and managed only two runs, losing both wickets to India's Arshdeep Singh in just five deliveries.

India's Suryakumar Yadav clinched the match with three straightforward runs from Wanindu Hasaranga's first delivery. India's innings was anchored by Abhishek Sharma's impressive 61 off 31, marking his third consecutive fifty, which laid a solid foundation despite the captain's slump in form.

