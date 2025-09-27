Left Menu

Europe Takes Commanding Ryder Cup Lead Amid Trump Visit

Europe seized a 5.5 to 2.5 lead over the U.S. at the Ryder Cup, buoyed by strong performances from players like Tommy Fleetwood and Jon Rahm. Despite President Trump's appearance to support the American team, Europe dominated on the first day, casting doubt on the home team's prospects.

27-09-2025
Europe spoiled America's Ryder Cup ambitions early, forging a 5.5 to 2.5 lead on day one at Bethpage Black. A strong performance by Tommy Fleetwood added to the Europeans' confidence. Their efforts were undeterred by an appearance from President Donald Trump, who supported the U.S. team.

Despite his presence, and a spirited performance by Justin Thomas and Cameron Young, the American side struggled to match Europe's prowess. Jon Rahm shone alongside Tyrell Hatton and Sepp Straka, winning crucial matches and helping maintain the lead.

History suggests the U.S. faces an uphill battle, as only once has a team overcome such a deficit in Ryder Cup history. The American captain Keegan Bradley remains hopeful, though, as Saturday's schedule continues in the same format as Friday's.

(With inputs from agencies.)

