In a thrilling display of dominance, the Brisbane Lions swept past the Geelong Cats by 47 points to claim the Australian Football League Grand Final title, cementing consecutive championships on Saturday.

Charlie Cameron invigorated the Lions' play with an explosive three-goal burst, igniting the packed Melbourne Cricket Ground crowd of 100,022. Cameron's performance effectively dismantled the Cats' defenses late in the third quarter.

Following Cameron's lead, midfield powerhouse Hugh McCluggage added three critical majors after the final break, propelling the Lions to a total of nine fourth-quarter goals and sealing the 18.14 (122) to 11.9 (75) victory, thereby underscoring their legacy as one of the most formidable teams in modern Australian Rules football.