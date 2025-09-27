Fearless Abhishek Sharma Shines As Jayasuriya Weighs In

Sri Lanka head coach Sanath Jayasuriya has recognized the striking talent of India's opener Abhishek Sharma, crediting his consistent performance to the Indian team management's supportive approach. Sharma's fearless batting style has been evident in the ongoing Asia Cup, with his recent half-centuries solidifying his role as a key player.

Jayasuriya likened Sharma's performance to his own youthful days, emphasizing the importance of allowing athletes to play naturally. Despite Sri Lanka's struggles in the Super 4s, including a Super Over defeat to India, Jayasuriya is encouraged by his players' potential.

Sri Lanka's failures are linked to slow adaptability to pitch conditions, noted Jayasuriya, who remains hopeful. He praised Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera for their partnership efforts and conveyed confidence in his team's quality, suggesting improvements in tactical execution could propel them forward.