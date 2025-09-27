Yuvraj Sandhu Shines Amid High Scores at Taiwan Masters

Yuvraj Sandhu emerged as the lone Indian to advance beyond the cut at the Mercuries Taiwan Masters, posting a second-round score of 2-over 74, bringing his total to four over par. He finds himself tied for 36th in the high-scoring tournament on the Asian Tour circuit.

The tournament's cut was set at five over par, a challenging benchmark for the players. Sandhu, who began his day on the front nine, encountered three bogeys and a birdie but improved his performance on the back nine with two birdies countering two bogeys, finishing at two over par for the day.

Unfortunately, other Indian golfers, including Viraj Madappa and Shiv Kapur, failed to progress past the cut. Tournament leader Atiruj Winaicharoenchai extended his lead, shooting a 2-under 70, raising his score to seven under par. Close competitors Scott Hend and Suradit Yongcharoenchai are tied for second place at five under par.