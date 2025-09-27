Historic Showdown Awaits: India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup Final

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla has commended the Indian cricket team's outstanding performance in the ongoing T20 Asia Cup, expressing confidence in their ability to clinch the title. The much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 final will see India face off against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on September 28.

This final marks a historic moment as it's the first Asia Cup final featuring India and Pakistan in the tournament's four-decade history, adding an extra layer of excitement. India has already defeated Pakistan twice in this year's edition. Shukla praised the team's strategic combination, emphasizing their undefeated status in the tournament.

"Our team has performed brilliantly in the #AsiaCup2025. The team has a good combination. I am very confident that we will be the Asia Cup Champions and lift the Cup. Best wishes to Team India," Shukla told ANI. Notably, India dominated Pakistan in the group stage with a seven-wicket victory, spearheaded by Kuldeep Yadav's pivotal 3/18 spell.

In the Super 4s encounter, Abhishek Sharma's explosive innings of 74 off 39 balls dismantled Pakistan's bowling attack, leading India to a commanding six-wicket win. Sharma has emerged as the standout batter, consistently delivering impressive performances, notably scoring 61 off 31 balls against Sri Lanka with a strike rate of 196.77.

In the bowling front, Kuldeep Yadav has excelled by utilizing his variations to outsmart batters, currently leading the wicket-takers' list with 13 wickets in six matches at an economy rate of 6.05. India's squad features key players like Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, and Jasprit Bumrah, bolstering their campaign aspirations. (ANI)

