From Dreams to the World Cup: Arundhati Reddy and N Shree Charani's Cricket Journey

Arundhati Reddy and N Shree Charani are poised for impact in the Women's ODI World Cup. Inspired by cricket legends, they have embarked on diverse journeys to represent India. Arundhati transitioned from aspiring wicketkeeper to fast bowler, while Charani shifted from athletics to spin bowling, driven by family support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 14:14 IST
Arundhati Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

As the Women's ODI World Cup at home approaches, Arundhati Reddy and N Shree Charani are set to make their mark for India. Arundhati, now 28, was inspired by iconic wins, including India's 2007 and 2011 World Cups, solidifying her dream to represent the nation.

Initially aspiring to be a wicketkeeper like her idol MS Dhoni, Arundhati's path shifted unexpectedly to fast bowling, a transition that gained her acclaim in Hyderabad teams. Her journey has been one of passion, resilience, and overcoming moments of doubt.

Twenty-one-year-old Charani's switch from athletics to cricket was equally transformational. Her family's support, particularly from her mother, empowered her to pursue cricket, transitioning successfully from pace to spin bowling, a change that proved effective and rewarding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

