Indian Shooters On Target: Dominance in ISSF Junior World Cup

Indian shooters excelled at the ISSF Junior World Cup, securing the top-two finishes in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. Rashmika Sahgal and Kapil claimed gold, defeating fellow Indians Vanshika Chaudhary and Antony Jonathan Gavin. India leads the medal tally with several wins across events, showcasing their shooting prowess.

Indian shooters asserted their dominance at the ISSF Junior World Cup, clinching the top two spots in the 10m air pistol mixed team event held at Dr Karni Singh Ranges. Rashmika Sahgal and Kapil, fresh off their individual gold wins at the Asian Championships, joined forces to secure the top podium finish by defeating fellow Indians Vanshika Chaudhary and Antony Jonathan Gavin 16-10.

The final was a display of skill and precision, with Rashmika and Kapil securing an early lead and maintaining their top position from qualification. Gavin and Vanshika, despite great individual potential, could not match their counterparts' consistency, resulting in a one-sided final.

India continued its impressive medal tally in the competition, leading with nine medals overall across various disciplines. Although missing out on the junior men's skeet medal, Indian shooters remain in formidable form, promising strong performances in upcoming events.

