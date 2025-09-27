Left Menu

Breaking Boundaries: Thekra Alkaabi's Historic 100m T71 World Record

United Arab Emirates' Thekra Alkaabi set a new world record in the women's 100m T71 frame running event, clocking 19.89 seconds at the World Para Athletics Championships. This marks a significant achievement for the 23-year-old athlete, showcasing the growth and recognition of adaptive sports categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 15:20 IST
Breaking Boundaries: Thekra Alkaabi's Historic 100m T71 World Record
  • Country:
  • India

Thekra Alkaabi from the United Arab Emirates made history on the opening day of the World Para Athletics Championships by setting a new world record in the women's 100m T71 frame running event. She achieved this remarkable feat with a time of 19.89 seconds, surpassing the previous record of 20.08 seconds held by Lithuania's Bella Morkus.

The 23-year-old's performance has brought significant attention to T71 frame running, a category designed for athletes with severe coordination and balance impairments. The discipline, officially recognized by the International Paralympic Committee in 2017, demonstrates the rising prominence of adaptive sports and the athletes who compete within them.

Alkaabi, who had earlier secured a bronze in the F32 club throw event at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Para Games, continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in para athletics. As the sport evolves, athletes like Alkaabi are paving the way for greater inclusion and excellence within the adaptive sports community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Women's Health: Goa's Success with 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar'

Empowering Women's Health: Goa's Success with 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar'

 India
2
Sharmila Criticizes Naidu's Temple Construction in Dalit Colonies

Sharmila Criticizes Naidu's Temple Construction in Dalit Colonies

 India
3
Tragic Collision in Uttar Pradesh: One Dead, Dozen Injured

Tragic Collision in Uttar Pradesh: One Dead, Dozen Injured

 India
4
Nair's Stand: A Controversy Over Sabarimala

Nair's Stand: A Controversy Over Sabarimala

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025