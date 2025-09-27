Breaking Boundaries: Thekra Alkaabi's Historic 100m T71 World Record

Thekra Alkaabi from the United Arab Emirates made history on the opening day of the World Para Athletics Championships by setting a new world record in the women's 100m T71 frame running event. She achieved this remarkable feat with a time of 19.89 seconds, surpassing the previous record of 20.08 seconds held by Lithuania's Bella Morkus.

The 23-year-old's performance has brought significant attention to T71 frame running, a category designed for athletes with severe coordination and balance impairments. The discipline, officially recognized by the International Paralympic Committee in 2017, demonstrates the rising prominence of adaptive sports and the athletes who compete within them.

Alkaabi, who had earlier secured a bronze in the F32 club throw event at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Para Games, continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in para athletics. As the sport evolves, athletes like Alkaabi are paving the way for greater inclusion and excellence within the adaptive sports community.

