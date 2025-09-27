Left Menu

From Courts to Tracks: Noelle Roorda's Journey with Javelin

Noelle Roorda, a Dutch javelin thrower, admires Neeraj Chopra and attended the 2024 Paris Olympics to watch him. Initially a tennis and football player, Roorda discovered her passion for javelin in 2018. Inspired by figures like Thomas Rohler, she aims for a Paralympic gold and world record.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 17:24 IST
Neeraj Chopra
  • Country:
  • India

Neeraj Chopra's influence transcends Indian borders as he gains admirers like Dutch javelin thrower Noelle Roorda. Roorda, who secured gold at the World Para Athletics Championships, revealed she attended the 2024 Paris Olympics specifically to watch Chopra compete. Known for stunning performances, Chopra made history by clinching gold at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, followed by a silver at the Paris Games.

Roorda, who excelled in the F46 women's javelin event for athletes with moderately affected arm movement, mentioned she had expected German thrower Johannes Vetter to dominate Tokyo. Despite her silver win at the Tokyo Paralympics, and a bronze at the 2024 World Para Athletics Championships in Japan, Roorda aspires to surpass her personal best of 43.74m achieved in India, inspired by fellow German, Thomas Rohler.

Her journey from playing tennis and football to discovering javelin prowess during a talent scouting event in the Netherlands is notable. Now, Roorda's sights are set on Paralympic gold and breaking the world record of 45.73m. Aside from athletics, she pursues mathematics for personal growth and engages in after-school programs for children, balancing sports with education.

