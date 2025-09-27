Left Menu

Lamine Yamal's Triumphant Return to Barcelona Line-Up

Lamine Yamal, Barcelona's 18-year-old sensation, is set for a return against Real Sociedad after recuperating from a groin injury. Recently recognized with the Kopa Trophy for the world's best Under-21 player, Yamal aims to bolster an unbeaten Barcelona alongside adaptation strategies to manage their injury challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 18:34 IST
Lamine Yamal's Triumphant Return to Barcelona Line-Up
Lamine Yamal

Barcelona's young forward Lamine Yamal is poised for a comeback in Sunday's match against Real Sociedad following a four-game absence due to a groin injury, announced manager Hansi Flick. At just 18, Yamal continues to impress, having secured the Kopa Trophy at the Ballon d'Or ceremony, marking his second consecutive year receiving the accolade.

Flick stated that regardless of whether Yamal starts or sits on the bench, the team is ready for his involvement, confirming he will see some action against Sociedad. Barcelona faces further injury concerns with forward Raphinha, goalkeeper Joan Garcia, and midfielder Gavi all out of action. Garcia's presence is notably missed, as he started the season consistently. Marc-Andre ter Stegen's ongoing recovery from back surgery sees Wojciech Szczesny stepping in.

Despite the challenges, Flick remains confident in the team's adaptability and injury management strategies. Barcelona stands unbeaten this season against a struggling Sociedad, who finally snapped a losing streak with a recent win over Mallorca.

TRENDING

1
Golden Leap: India's Triumph at World Para Athletics Championships

Golden Leap: India's Triumph at World Para Athletics Championships

 India
2
Controversy Arises Over Religious Song at West Bengal Durga Pandal

Controversy Arises Over Religious Song at West Bengal Durga Pandal

 India
3
Roise Avenue Court Acquits All in High-Profile Corruption Case

Roise Avenue Court Acquits All in High-Profile Corruption Case

 India
4
Russia's UN Aviation Agency Setback: A Diplomatic Repercussion

Russia's UN Aviation Agency Setback: A Diplomatic Repercussion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025