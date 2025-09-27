Lamine Yamal's Triumphant Return to Barcelona Line-Up

Barcelona's young forward Lamine Yamal is poised for a comeback in Sunday's match against Real Sociedad following a four-game absence due to a groin injury, announced manager Hansi Flick. At just 18, Yamal continues to impress, having secured the Kopa Trophy at the Ballon d'Or ceremony, marking his second consecutive year receiving the accolade.

Flick stated that regardless of whether Yamal starts or sits on the bench, the team is ready for his involvement, confirming he will see some action against Sociedad. Barcelona faces further injury concerns with forward Raphinha, goalkeeper Joan Garcia, and midfielder Gavi all out of action. Garcia's presence is notably missed, as he started the season consistently. Marc-Andre ter Stegen's ongoing recovery from back surgery sees Wojciech Szczesny stepping in.

Despite the challenges, Flick remains confident in the team's adaptability and injury management strategies. Barcelona stands unbeaten this season against a struggling Sociedad, who finally snapped a losing streak with a recent win over Mallorca.