Wasim Akram's Strategic Insights on Asia Cup Clash

Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram has singled out India as the favorite to clinch the Asia Cup title. Nevertheless, he calls on Salman Agha's squad to uphold the confidence and momentum garnered from their recent triumph over Bangladesh as they head into Sunday's final showdown.

Pakistan set the stage for an eagerly awaited final against India by defending a modest target of 136 against Bangladesh. 'It's an India-Pakistan game, and India is definitely the favorite,' Akram told a select group of media. 'Cricket is unpredictable; a single innings or spell can alter the course of the game. Pakistan should carry this confidence into the final and rely on sensible play,' he advised.

Akram further noted that Pakistan could challenge India's middle-order by securing early dismissals, particularly of openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma. The Indo-Pak final in Dubai will be the first in the 41-year history of the Asia Cup, marking another chapter in cricket's most intense rivalry.