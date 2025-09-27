Left Menu

Skipper Salman Agha: Express, But Respect!

Pakistan captain Salman Agha encourages his team to express emotions in the Asia Cup final against India, emphasizing respect. Despite intense matches marred by celebrations and verbal duels, Agha warns against disrespectful behavior, referencing India-Pakistan sportsmanship traditions and acknowledging past game mistakes.

Updated: 27-09-2025 20:01 IST
Skipper Salman Agha: Express, But Respect!
Salman Agha
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In the lead-up to the Asia Cup final against India, Pakistan's captain Salman Agha has taken a balanced stance on player conduct. While encouraging his team to show emotions during the high-stakes match, he cautioned against any form of disrespect.

Acknowledging the intensity surrounding India-Pakistan fixtures, Agha noted previous matches had been marred by overly exuberant celebrations and verbal clashes. However, he stressed the importance of sportsmanship, alluding to a historical precedent of mutual respect between the teams.

Agha also reflected on tactical errors that cost Pakistan in their prior encounters with India during the tournament. "Pressure and mistakes have been factors in our recent losses," he admitted, underscoring the need for strategic focus as the teams prepare to clash again.

(With inputs from agencies.)

