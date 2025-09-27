Magdeleine Vallieres Claims Stunning Gold at UCI Championships

Canadian cyclist Magdeleine Vallieres emerged victorious with a surprise gold medal in the women's road race at the UCI road world championships. Her strategic attack on the final climb proved decisive in clinching the title.

Vallieres was part of a lead group that included New Zealand's Niamh Fisher-Black and Spanish veteran Mavi Garcia. As they approached the end of the challenging 164km race on a hilly circuit, Vallieres surged ahead, leaving her competitors behind.

The 24-year-old powered to the finish line, with Fisher-Black taking second place and Garcia securing third. The tournament, marking its first occurrence in Africa, is set to conclude with the elite men's road race on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)