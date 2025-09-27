Magdeleine Vallieres Claims Stunning Gold at UCI Championships
Canadian cyclist Magdeleine Vallieres seized an unexpected gold in the women's road race at the UCI road world championships. Her decisive move on the final climb outpaced rivals Niamh Fisher-Black and Mavi Garcia, securing victory. The prestigious event, held for the first time in Africa, concludes with the elite men's race.
- Country:
- Rwanda
Canadian cyclist Magdeleine Vallieres emerged victorious with a surprise gold medal in the women's road race at the UCI road world championships. Her strategic attack on the final climb proved decisive in clinching the title.
Vallieres was part of a lead group that included New Zealand's Niamh Fisher-Black and Spanish veteran Mavi Garcia. As they approached the end of the challenging 164km race on a hilly circuit, Vallieres surged ahead, leaving her competitors behind.
The 24-year-old powered to the finish line, with Fisher-Black taking second place and Garcia securing third. The tournament, marking its first occurrence in Africa, is set to conclude with the elite men's road race on Sunday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Canada's Economy Rebounds Amid US Tariffs Challenge
Canada and Australia Bolster Trade Ties at Global Summit
Resetting Diplomatic Ties: India and Canada Move Towards Reconciliation
Canada's Consistency Aims for Rugby World Cup Glory Against England
Canada's Economy Rebounds: July GDP Growth Boosted by Mining & Manufacturing