Left Menu

Shailesh Kumar Shines with Gold at World Para Athletics Championships

Indian para-athlete Shailesh Kumar clinched India's first gold at the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi, excelling in the T63 high jump with a record leap of 1.91 meters. Despite a commendable performance, India's Deepthi Jeevanji secured silver in the women's 400m T20 race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 21:18 IST
Shailesh Kumar Shines with Gold at World Para Athletics Championships
Shailesh Kumar. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking performance at the World Para Athletics Championships held in New Delhi, Indian athlete Shailesh Kumar bagged the nation's first gold medal in the T63 high jump category. Kumar's jump of 1.91 meters not only earned him the top spot but also set a new championship record, adding to India's medal tally.

The silver medal went to American Paralympic champion Ezra Frech, who cleared 1.85 meters. Varun Singh Bhatti from India also achieved a leap of 1.85 meters, securing the bronze. Rahul, another Indian competitor, finished in fourth place with a jump of 1.78 meters.

In another closely watched event, India's Deepthi Jeevanji, who is both a Paralympic bronze medalist and world champion, finished second in the women's 400m T20 race. Her time of 55.16 seconds earned her a silver. This year's championships have seen India secure three medals so far, as China leads with two golds and two silvers.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Troop Directive Stirs Tensions in Portland Amid Antifa Crackdown

Trump's Troop Directive Stirs Tensions in Portland Amid Antifa Crackdown

 Global
2
Welbeck's Heroics Stun Chelsea: Brighton Triumphs at Stamford Bridge

Welbeck's Heroics Stun Chelsea: Brighton Triumphs at Stamford Bridge

 Global
3
Pedal for Pride: HindAyan Joy Ride Honors Vijay Diwas

Pedal for Pride: HindAyan Joy Ride Honors Vijay Diwas

 India
4
Feinberg-Mngomezulu's Record-Breaking Performance Elevates South Africa in Rugby Championship

Feinberg-Mngomezulu's Record-Breaking Performance Elevates South Africa in R...

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025