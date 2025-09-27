Shailesh Kumar Shines with Gold at World Para Athletics Championships

In a groundbreaking performance at the World Para Athletics Championships held in New Delhi, Indian athlete Shailesh Kumar bagged the nation's first gold medal in the T63 high jump category. Kumar's jump of 1.91 meters not only earned him the top spot but also set a new championship record, adding to India's medal tally.

The silver medal went to American Paralympic champion Ezra Frech, who cleared 1.85 meters. Varun Singh Bhatti from India also achieved a leap of 1.85 meters, securing the bronze. Rahul, another Indian competitor, finished in fourth place with a jump of 1.78 meters.

In another closely watched event, India's Deepthi Jeevanji, who is both a Paralympic bronze medalist and world champion, finished second in the women's 400m T20 race. Her time of 55.16 seconds earned her a silver. This year's championships have seen India secure three medals so far, as China leads with two golds and two silvers.