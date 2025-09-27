Rory McIlroy's Fiery Rally at Ryder Cup Ignites Europe Victory

Under intense pressure and amid raucous crowd taunts, Rory McIlroy showcased his resilience at the Ryder Cup. His crucial approach shot from the rough on the 16th hole at Bethpage Black played a pivotal role in Europe's victory.

Alongside his teammate Tommy Fleetwood, McIlroy helped secure a 3-and-2 triumph over the American tandem of Collin Morikawa and Harris English. This win marked the second foursomes victory for the dynamic European team, nicknamed "Fleetwood Mac."

Following the victory, McIlroy addressed the need for players to maintain focus despite the challenging environment, emphasizing the supportive team structure in formats like foursomes and fourballs that aids in focusing under pressure.

