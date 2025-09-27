Left Menu

Rory McIlroy's Fiery Rally at Ryder Cup Ignites Europe Victory

Rory McIlroy, amidst crowd taunts, delivered a crucial approach shot on the 16th hole at Bethpage Black, helping his team secure a 3-and-2 win over the U.S. duo in the Ryder Cup. Despite the pressure, McIlroy stresses the importance of focus amidst a hostile environment, contributing to Europe's commanding lead.

Under intense pressure and amid raucous crowd taunts, Rory McIlroy showcased his resilience at the Ryder Cup. His crucial approach shot from the rough on the 16th hole at Bethpage Black played a pivotal role in Europe's victory.

Alongside his teammate Tommy Fleetwood, McIlroy helped secure a 3-and-2 triumph over the American tandem of Collin Morikawa and Harris English. This win marked the second foursomes victory for the dynamic European team, nicknamed "Fleetwood Mac."

Following the victory, McIlroy addressed the need for players to maintain focus despite the challenging environment, emphasizing the supportive team structure in formats like foursomes and fourballs that aids in focusing under pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

