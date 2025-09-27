Left Menu

Pakistan's Faith in Saim Ayub: A Decade-Long Vision Amidst Asia Cup Pressure

Despite a challenging Asia Cup run, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha backs Saim Ayub to shine against India in the final. Ayub's batting struggles might be offset by his impressive off-spin, as management prioritizes his long-term potential over immediate performance. Both Ayub and Salman face scrutiny as the final looms.

Pakistan opener Saim Ayub (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a bold vote of confidence, Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha has thrown his support behind Saim Ayub, hoping the youngster will serve the national team for the next decade despite recent batting failures. As Pakistan gears up to face India in the Asia Cup final, Ayub's form has become a talking point, with the left-hander failing to score in four out of six tournament outings.

Calls for Ayub's exclusion from cricket fans and former players are growing, yet Salman insists on patience. He emphasizes Ayub's contributions through his off-spin, which has him among the top wicket-takers in the tournament, underscoring his potential to break through against India.

The storyline reflects broader concerns, as Salman himself faces criticism for a lackluster performance in the T20 format. Acknowledging the issue, he argues for situational play over aggressive power-hitting, highlighting the necessity of strategy over strike rate in crucial matches.

