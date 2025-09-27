Left Menu

SAI Sonipat Clinches Thrilling Punjab Hockey League Title

In a nail-biting final at the Punjab Hockey League, SAI Sonipat triumphed over Naval Tata Hockey Academy with a 4-3 victory, securing the trophy. Roundglass Hockey Academy took third place. The tournament, aimed at grassroots development, featured exceptional performances, including standout players like Ashish Tani Purti and Jeevan Singh.

27-09-2025
SAI Sonipat with the trophy (Photo: PHL). Image Credit: ANI
In a captivating showdown, the Sports Authority of India National Centre of Excellence, Sonipat, emerged victorious against the Naval Tata Hockey Academy with a narrow 4-3 win in the Punjab Hockey League U-21 final. The match, held at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium, showcased intense competition and skillful play from both teams.

The event was marked by the presence of Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, who awarded the prizes. An exhibition match featuring an All Stars XI led by Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh against Legends XI, led by Baljit Singh, added flair to the proceedings, with the All Stars securing a 4-0 victory.

SAI Sonipat took an early lead with goals from Ankush and Mithilesh Yadav, but faced a resilient challenge as Naval Tata clawed back to equalize. The decisive strike came from Neeraj in the final quarter, securing the title for Sonipat. The tournament, jointly organized by Roundglass Hockey Academy and Hockey Punjab, aims to foster grassroots talent.

