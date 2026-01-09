Left Menu

SG Pipers Face Off Against Shrachi Bengal Tigers in Thrilling Hockey Final

SG Pipers will take on Shrachi Bengal Tigers in the Women's Hockey India League final, following two weeks of intense matches. The winner will receive Rs 1.5 crore, with the runner-up securing Rs 1 crore. Navneet Kaur leads SG Pipers, while Vandana Katariya heads the Tigers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 09-01-2026 14:01 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 14:01 IST
SG Pipers Face Off Against Shrachi Bengal Tigers in Thrilling Hockey Final
  • Country:
  • India

SG Pipers and Shrachi Bengal Tigers are set for an exhilarating showdown in the Women's Hockey India League final this Saturday, following two weeks brimming with intense action across 12 matches.

The champions will earn a lucrative Rs 1.5 crore, with the second-place team set to collect Rs 1 crore in prize money. Ranchi Royals secured third place and will be awarded Rs 50 lakh.

Despite having a similar style of play, both SG Pipers and Shrachi Bengal Tigers showcased exceptional performance throughout the season. Pipers, led by captain Navneet Kaur, topped the league table, and although the Tigers clinched victories against them during penalty shootouts in the league stage, with goals from Agustina Gorzelany proving decisive, Pipers remain statistically stronger in both offense and defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Court Mandates Timely Panchayat Elections Amid State Delays

High Court Mandates Timely Panchayat Elections Amid State Delays

 India
2
Skyward Journeys: Blue-Collar Workers Transform Indian Travel

Skyward Journeys: Blue-Collar Workers Transform Indian Travel

 Global
3
Arthur Yuen’s Tenure Extended as Deputy Chief Executive

Arthur Yuen’s Tenure Extended as Deputy Chief Executive

 Global
4
Oceans Shatter Heat Records: Unveiling the Threat of a Warming World

Oceans Shatter Heat Records: Unveiling the Threat of a Warming World

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026