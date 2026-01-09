SG Pipers Face Off Against Shrachi Bengal Tigers in Thrilling Hockey Final

SG Pipers and Shrachi Bengal Tigers are set for an exhilarating showdown in the Women's Hockey India League final this Saturday, following two weeks brimming with intense action across 12 matches.

The champions will earn a lucrative Rs 1.5 crore, with the second-place team set to collect Rs 1 crore in prize money. Ranchi Royals secured third place and will be awarded Rs 50 lakh.

Despite having a similar style of play, both SG Pipers and Shrachi Bengal Tigers showcased exceptional performance throughout the season. Pipers, led by captain Navneet Kaur, topped the league table, and although the Tigers clinched victories against them during penalty shootouts in the league stage, with goals from Agustina Gorzelany proving decisive, Pipers remain statistically stronger in both offense and defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)