Punjab's Sporting Renaissance: A Vision Under Bhagwant Mann
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announced the construction of 3,000 sports stadiums in villages to boost sports. Mann aims to restore hockey's glory, recognizing a junior hockey league. Highlighting Punjab's sports legacy, Mann lauds local athletes' contributions and underscores the economic impact of sports manufacturing in Jalandhar.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalandhar | Updated: 27-09-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 21:52 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann revealed plans to enhance sports infrastructure by constructing 3,000 stadiums in the state's villages, a move aimed at rejuvenating the sports culture.
Mann, emphasizing the restoration of hockey's former prestige, celebrated the inaugural junior hockey league, marking India's first at the junior level.
Reflecting on Punjab's rich sports heritage, Mann highlighted Jalandhar's global reputation, noting its contribution of athletes to national victories and the manufacturing of top-tier sports equipment.
