Punjab's Sporting Renaissance: A Vision Under Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann revealed plans to enhance sports infrastructure by constructing 3,000 stadiums in the state's villages, a move aimed at rejuvenating the sports culture.

Mann, emphasizing the restoration of hockey's former prestige, celebrated the inaugural junior hockey league, marking India's first at the junior level.

Reflecting on Punjab's rich sports heritage, Mann highlighted Jalandhar's global reputation, noting its contribution of athletes to national victories and the manufacturing of top-tier sports equipment.

