Bihar Rewards Para Athlete Shailesh Kumar with Rs 75 Lakh for World Championship Gold
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of Bihar announced a Rs 75 lakh reward for para athlete Shailesh Kumar following his gold medal win in high jump at the World Para Athletics Championship. The 25-year-old athlete from Jamui district triumphed in the men's T63 event, showcasing positive sporting developments in Bihar.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 27-09-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 22:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has recognized para athlete Shailesh Kumar's impressive achievement on the global stage by announcing a reward of Rs 75 lakh.
Shailesh, a native of Jamui district, clinched the gold medal in men's high jump at the World Para Athletics Championship.
The Chief Minister praised the athlete on social media and highlighted this as evidence of positive changes in Bihar's sporting community.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shailesh Kumar Shines with Gold at World Para Athletics Championships
Record-Breaking Triumphs at World Para Athletics Championships
Unleashing Potential: World Para Athletics Championships 2025 Takes Center Stage in Delhi
Golden Leap: India's Triumph at World Para Athletics Championships
BIG FM Becomes Radio Partner for IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships