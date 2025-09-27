Left Menu

Bihar Rewards Para Athlete Shailesh Kumar with Rs 75 Lakh for World Championship Gold

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of Bihar announced a Rs 75 lakh reward for para athlete Shailesh Kumar following his gold medal win in high jump at the World Para Athletics Championship. The 25-year-old athlete from Jamui district triumphed in the men's T63 event, showcasing positive sporting developments in Bihar.

Patna | Updated: 27-09-2025 22:17 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has recognized para athlete Shailesh Kumar's impressive achievement on the global stage by announcing a reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Shailesh, a native of Jamui district, clinched the gold medal in men's high jump at the World Para Athletics Championship.

The Chief Minister praised the athlete on social media and highlighted this as evidence of positive changes in Bihar's sporting community.

