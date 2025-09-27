Julián Álvarez Shines in Atletico's Derby Triumph

In a thrilling Spanish league derby, Julián Álvarez emerged as the hero for Atletico Madrid, scoring twice to secure a 5-2 victory over fierce rival Real Madrid on Saturday. The match was a chance for redemption for the Argentine striker, whose controversial penalty miss played a part in Atletico's previous season's Champions League exit against Madrid.

Despite Kylian Mbappé's early goal that helped Real Madrid take a 2-1 lead, Álvarez seized the spotlight, equalizing with a penalty and later adding an impressive free-kick goal. This victory marked Atletico's resurgence after a challenging start to their La Liga campaign.

The win was particularly significant for Atletico manager Diego Simeone, as it handed Xabi Alonso his first defeat of the season. As Barcelona has the chance to overtake Madrid in the standings, Atletico moved into fourth place, reducing the gap with the league leaders. Álvarez's performance electrified fans, highlighting his pivotal role in Atletico's title ambitions.