Al-Ittihad Sacks Laurent Blanc After Defeats to Al-Nassr

Al-Ittihad has parted ways with manager Laurent Blanc after a 2-0 defeat to Al-Nassr. Despite a successful last season, the team has struggled this year, falling short in the Saudi Super Cup and league. The club seeks new coaching staff to align with its ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 04:31 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 04:31 IST
Al-Ittihad Football Club made the decision to dismiss their manager, Laurent Blanc, as announced on Saturday. This decision followed the team's recent 2-0 defeat to rivals Al-Nassr.

The club revealed their decision to terminate the contractual arrangement with Blanc and his coaching staff on their social media platform, X. Al-Ittihad expressed intentions to recruit new technical staff that align with their aspirations.

In his tenure beginning last July, Blanc steered the team to a domestic double victory, clinching both the league title and the King's Cup. However, the new season saw disappointing results, notably a semi-final exit in the Saudi Super Cup and another loss in the league against Al-Nassr, leaving them third in standings.

