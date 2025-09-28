Al-Ittihad Sacks Laurent Blanc After Defeats to Al-Nassr

Al-Ittihad Football Club made the decision to dismiss their manager, Laurent Blanc, as announced on Saturday. This decision followed the team's recent 2-0 defeat to rivals Al-Nassr.

The club revealed their decision to terminate the contractual arrangement with Blanc and his coaching staff on their social media platform, X. Al-Ittihad expressed intentions to recruit new technical staff that align with their aspirations.

In his tenure beginning last July, Blanc steered the team to a domestic double victory, clinching both the league title and the King's Cup. However, the new season saw disappointing results, notably a semi-final exit in the Saudi Super Cup and another loss in the league against Al-Nassr, leaving them third in standings.