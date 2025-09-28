Left Menu

Archery Premier League Kicks Off Vibrant New Era on Dussehra

The Archery Premier League (APL) unveils its inaugural season starting October 2 in New Delhi. With six teams competing in a unique format blending compound and recurve events, the tournament aims to redefine Indian and global archery, spotlighting elite talent and celebrating the sport's rich heritage.

Archery Premier League Kicks Off Vibrant New Era on Dussehra
APL logo (Photo: APL). Image Credit: ANI
In an auspicious announcement aligned with the Dussehra festivities, the Archery Premier League (APL) unveiled the schedule for its maiden season, commencing from October 2 to October 12 in New Delhi. This pioneering event seeks to honor archery's storied tradition while forging a groundbreaking path for the sport in both India and internationally.

The APL comprises six teams partaking in two round-robin phases from October 2 to 11, culminating in the semi-finals and final on October 12. Round Robin 1, spanning October 2 to 6, features match-ups between teams such as Prithviraj Yodhas, Mighty Marathas, and others, held during late evenings. October 7 to 11 marks Round Robin 2, allowing each team multiple face-offs with their opponents, setting the stage for an epic knockout climax.

Set against the backdrop of New Delhi's Yamuna Sports Complex, the league will showcase elite Indian archers like Deepika Kumari along with international stars, in a format fusing sport and cultural spectacle. Director Anil Kamineni emphasized the significance of Dussehra for the league's launch, merging cultural legacy with the ambition for Olympic achievements, thus promising a transformative sporting journey. (ANI)

