Left Menu

Asia Cup 2025: India and Pakistan Brace for Historic Final Clash

As India and Pakistan prepare for the Asia Cup 2025 final, young cricketers from Jammu and Kashmir are rooting for Team India, banking on its strength and consistency. Despite Pakistan reaching the final after a tumultuous journey, India's previous victories in the tournament make them the favorites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 13:50 IST
Asia Cup 2025: India and Pakistan Brace for Historic Final Clash
Waris Rizwan, an aspiring young cricketer (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the cricketing world sits on the edge of its seat for the Asia Cup 2025 final, young players from India's Jammu and Kashmir region are vocally supporting Team India against Pakistan. Their confidence stems from India's consistent performance and previous victories over Pakistan.

Waris Rizwan, an upcoming cricketer from Anantnag, expressed his confidence saying, "India will win today because the team is very skilled and they have played consistently well." Meanwhile, Sheikh Ahmad Zaman shared this optimism, highlighting India's recent victories over Pakistan.

This historic matchup marks the first time both teams have reached the Asia Cup final together, 41 years after the tournament's inception. India enters as favorites, driven by past triumphs, while Pakistan, despite a rocky path to the final, remains determined to upset the odds.

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra's Swift Relief Efforts for Flooded Farmers & Political Strategy

Maharashtra's Swift Relief Efforts for Flooded Farmers & Political Strategy

 India
2
Three Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district: Police.

Three Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh'...

 India
3
Urgent Call for Relief: Maharashtra's Flood Crisis

Urgent Call for Relief: Maharashtra's Flood Crisis

 India
4
Festival Cheer with Local Gear: PM Modi's Call for Indigenous Shopping Spree

Festival Cheer with Local Gear: PM Modi's Call for Indigenous Shopping Spree

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025