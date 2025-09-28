Asia Cup 2025: India and Pakistan Brace for Historic Final Clash

As the cricketing world sits on the edge of its seat for the Asia Cup 2025 final, young players from India's Jammu and Kashmir region are vocally supporting Team India against Pakistan. Their confidence stems from India's consistent performance and previous victories over Pakistan.

Waris Rizwan, an upcoming cricketer from Anantnag, expressed his confidence saying, "India will win today because the team is very skilled and they have played consistently well." Meanwhile, Sheikh Ahmad Zaman shared this optimism, highlighting India's recent victories over Pakistan.

This historic matchup marks the first time both teams have reached the Asia Cup final together, 41 years after the tournament's inception. India enters as favorites, driven by past triumphs, while Pakistan, despite a rocky path to the final, remains determined to upset the odds.